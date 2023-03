5 adorable PICS of bride-to-be Dalljiet Kaur with her son Jaydon

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Nikhil Patel on March 18. Nikhil is a UK-based businessman living in Kenya. After tying the knot with Nikhil, Dalljiet will also move to Kenya with her son Jaydon. The actress is quite excited to enter the new phase of her life and has been sharing every update with her fans and followers. For the uninformed, Dalljiet was earlier married to actor Shalin Bhanot, and the couple has a son named Jaydon, who lives with Dalljiet. Dalljiet and Jaydon share a special bond, and the mother-son duo is often seen traveling and spending time together.