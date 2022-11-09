Sanjeeda Shaikh is among the most well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been part of several popular shows like Kayamath, Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage, Ek Hasina Thi, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and many others. Sanjeeda and Aamir Ali tied the knot in the year 2012, after dating for many years. The duo was married for more than nine years and they have a baby girl together, Ayra Ali. However, the two had got divorced in the start of the year and Sanjeeda had gotten custody of their two-year-old daughter Ayra. Sajeeda often shares pictures with her daughter on social media.
Sanjeeda’s sunshine
Sajeeda became mother of a baby girl in 2019. Amir Ali and Sanjeeda has a daughter through surrogacy and they named her Ayra. Sanjeeda has shared a happy picture with her daughter as she thanked God for her presence.
Enjoying festivities
Love Ka Hai Intezaar actress is seen holding her daughter in her arms as she sees the lightings on the festival.
Mother daughter time
The actress often takes her daughter to parks where she can run around and enjoy on swings.
Love and laughter
The actress spends all her free time with her daughter and plays games with her to make happy.
Warm hugs
Sanjeeda Shaikh often shares pictures of herself hugging and showering love on her baby girl.
