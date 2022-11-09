Sanjeeda Shaikh along with her adorable daughter Ayra

Sanjeeda Shaikh is among the most well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been part of several popular shows like Kayamath, Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage, Ek Hasina Thi, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and many others. Sanjeeda and Aamir Ali tied the knot in the year 2012, after dating for many years. The duo was married for more than nine years and they have a baby girl together, Ayra Ali. However, the two had got divorced in the start of the year and Sanjeeda had gotten custody of their two-year-old daughter Ayra. Sajeeda often shares pictures with her daughter on social media.