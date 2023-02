Minimalist style cues ft Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has not only made a mark in the Telugu film industry but has also established herself in Bollywood. Pooja Hegde is also known for her unique fashion sense and is known to ace the style game whenever she makes a public appearance. Be it at the airport or walking the red carpet, Pooja Hegde’s style statement is all about comfort. She is also one such actress who has the best sartorial choices as she knows how to slay every look, be it casual, glam, cute, chic, or whatever. Pooja Hegde’s style is something most can recreate on daily basis, she keeps her outfits stylish yet casual so that can be carried anywhere.