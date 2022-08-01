1 / 6

5 Best traditional looks of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal became popular with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar and he was one of the finalists of the show. Being the finalist, he walked out of the show with a briefcase of money and got direct entry to Bigg Boss 15, where his game was appreciated by the audience. Pratik is once again seen on the television screens in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The reality show is being hosted by blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In this show, Pratik received an amazing response for his stunts, and his bonding with other contestants has also been appreciated by his fans. Apart from being a reality show star, he is also quite popular for his fashion sense. He looks dapper in both traditional and western wear. Here are a few glimpses of the actor in traditional outfits.

Photo Credit : Pratik Sehajpal instagram