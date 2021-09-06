5 casual yet stylish looks of Lavanya Tripathi you can steal right away

1 / 5

Adding glam to casual

Lavanya Tripathi made her debut in Telugu film industry with the film Andala Rakshasi delivering an impressive performance and made a place in the hearts of Telugu audience. Starting off her career in 2012, she has acted in more than 15 films till now and has also won Debutant Award for her first film, Andala Rakshasi. The actress had delivered many super hit films like, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Soggade Chinni Nayana, Arjun Suravaram and more in her career so far. Apart from her splendid acting, she aces every picture with perfect poses and elegance. Being an avid social media user, Lavanya has her own style of posting pictures with perfect captions. This lass manages to look her best whenever she steps out and steals the hearts with her casual outfits, which she adds glam with her radiant smile and aura. We noticed that Lavanaya's casual game outfits are on point, so we decided to take all the cues. Read ahead to see some of her best casual outfits, which you can steal for every occasion.

Photo Credit : Lavanya Tripathi Instagram