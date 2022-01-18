5 Celeb babies who sent social media into frenzy with their cuteness

1 / 5

Nakul Mehta's son Sufi

In the past few years, numerous celebrities embraced parenthood. Actors like Nakuul Mehta, Kishwer Merchant, Anita Hassanandani, and numerous others shared the news on social media. The actors love to share pictures of their little ones on social media and their fans love to see the posts of their adorable babies. Nakuul Mehta became the father of a baby boy Sufi and his cuteness is going viral on social media. The blue-eyed boy has become everyone’s favourite.

Photo Credit : Nakuul Mehta instagram