5 Celeb babies who sent social media into frenzy with their cuteness

Published on Jan 18, 2022 08:09 PM IST   |  18.2K
   
    Nakul Mehta's son Sufi

    In the past few years, numerous celebrities embraced parenthood. Actors like Nakuul Mehta, Kishwer Merchant, Anita Hassanandani, and numerous others shared the news on social media. The actors love to share pictures of their little ones on social media and their fans love to see the posts of their adorable babies. Nakuul Mehta became the father of a baby boy Sufi and his cuteness is going viral on social media. The blue-eyed boy has become everyone’s favourite.

    Photo Credit : Nakuul Mehta instagram

    Mohit Malik baby

    Actors Mohit Malik and Addite were also blessed with a baby boy named Ekbir. The couple often shares pictures with their baby and the fans drop hearts on the posts.

    Photo Credit : Mohit Malik instagram

    Anita Hassanandani son Aaravv

    Anita Hassanandani and businessman Rohit Reddy were blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Aaravv. Anita’s baby boy has got a massive fan following on social media.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassandani instagram

    Kapil's daughter

    Kapil Sharma and Ginni Charuth’s adorable daughter Anayra is also loved for her cute activities.

    Photo Credit : Kapil Sharma instagram

    Kishwer's baby

    Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai were blessed with a baby, whom they named Nirvair. The adorable pictures of the baby are massively liked and shared by their fans.

    Photo Credit : Kishwer Merchant instagram