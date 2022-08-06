5 Dazzling looks of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh in lehengas

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the lead daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. Ayesha Singh essays the lead character 'Sai' and is paired opposite Neil Bhatt in the show. The duo has a massive fan following on social media and their romantic chemistry is loved by the audience Ayesha has become one of the well-known stars after her stint in this show and enjoys a massive fan following for her acting chops. She also has a very active presence on her social media handle and often shares pictures and videos herself on her Instagram handle. The actress looks stylish in both western wear and Indian wear. Here are some traditional looks of the actress.
Photo Credit : Ayesha Singh instagram
The actress looks like a royal queen in the heavy embroidery work lehenga. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress is clad with jewellery which makes a marvellous addition to her ethnic attire. She also opted for the traditional Rajasthani 'white chuda'. It is mustard and brown coloured lehenga.
The actress looks dreamy in the stunning light blue lehenga. It had a deep neck golden blouse and white floral embroidery work all over the lehenga.
Ayesha Singh looks like Jasmine in the blue embellished lehenga. She paired it with a statement traditional necklace and headband.
The actress looks charming in a white gota work lehenga. She paired the lehenga with a floral print dupatta. She paired her look with traditional jewels.
The actress looks stunning in a multicolour sequin work lehenga with a net dupatta. She paired the look with an elegant choker and studded earrings.