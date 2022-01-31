5 emotional moments of Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash inside the house

Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of show Bigg Boss 15 in the Grand Finale episode on Sunday. She and Pratik Sehajpal were among the top 2 contestants. When her name was declared by Salman Khan, she couldn’t believe it and was seen getting emotional. She also hugged Pratik Sehajpal as he congratulated her.
Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash was seen getting emotional after she saw her parents in a video call inside the house.
In the episode, where all contestants’ parents sent messages to them, she was seen in tears as she talked to her brother after months.
Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra formed a strong relationship inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. But they were often seen getting into fights, which made her teary-eyed.
Tejasswi became emotional when she saw her journey inside the house, during the last week of the show Bigg Boss 15.
During the episode, where non-VIPs had to win in the debate, she became tearly when she felt that the VIP contestants were being partial.