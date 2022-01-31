5 emotional moments of Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash inside the house

1 / 6

Teja win BB15

Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of show Bigg Boss 15 in the Grand Finale episode on Sunday. She and Pratik Sehajpal were among the top 2 contestants. When her name was declared by Salman Khan, she couldn’t believe it and was seen getting emotional. She also hugged Pratik Sehajpal as he congratulated her.

Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram