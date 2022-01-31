5 emotional moments of Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash inside the house

Published on Jan 31, 2022 07:16 PM IST   |  4.4K
   
    Teja win BB15

    Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of show Bigg Boss 15 in the Grand Finale episode on Sunday. She and Pratik Sehajpal were among the top 2 contestants. When her name was declared by Salman Khan, she couldn’t believe it and was seen getting emotional. She also hugged Pratik Sehajpal as he congratulated her.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

    Teja talk to parents

    Tejasswi Prakash was seen getting emotional after she saw her parents in a video call inside the house.

    Teja talks to brother

    In the episode, where all contestants’ parents sent messages to them, she was seen in tears as she talked to her brother after months.

    Tejasswi Prakash fight with Karan

    Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra formed a strong relationship inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. But they were often seen getting into fights, which made her teary-eyed.

    Teja emotional

    Tejasswi became emotional when she saw her journey inside the house, during the last week of the show Bigg Boss 15.

    Tejasswi gets hurt

    During the episode, where non-VIPs had to win in the debate, she became tearly when she felt that the VIP contestants were being partial.

