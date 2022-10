Ethnic looks of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori

Bigg Boss 16, the most-awaited reality show has already emerged as the audiences’ favourite within a few days of premiere. The show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, has been making headlines ever since its launch, thanks to its promising list of contestants and the much-talked new format. There are numerous popular names in this season like Tina Datta, Shaleen Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, and more. One among them is fabulous dancer from Haryana, Gori Nagori. She has a massive fan following, not only for her dance but also for her gorgeous looks and way of talking. Here are some fashionable looks of the performer in kurta sets.