Traditional looks of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a popular name in the telly world and there are rumours about the actress being a contestant of Bigg Boss 16. The actress is from a non-acting background and had a tough journey becoming an actor. She had also attended the Army Institute of Law, Mohali to study law. The actress is one of the most fashionable divas in the telly industry. She has a massive fan following owing her fabulous acting in the show Choti Sarrdaarni. As navratris are going on, here are some ethnic looks of the actress.