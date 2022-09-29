Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a popular name in the telly world and there are rumours about the actress being a contestant of Bigg Boss 16. The actress is from a non-acting background and had a tough journey becoming an actor. She had also attended the Army Institute of Law, Mohali to study law. The actress is one of the most fashionable divas in the telly industry. She has a massive fan following owing her fabulous acting in the show Choti Sarrdaarni. As navratris are going on, here are some ethnic looks of the actress.
Floral lehenga
Here the actress has sported stylish floral print lehenga with a deep neck embellished choli. She paired it with beaded earrings and golden bracelet.
Golden saree
Choti Sarrdaarni actress looks simple yet elegant in a golden silk saree, which she paired with a black off shoulder blouse and golden earrings.
Lavender suit
The actress looks stylish and comfortable in the loose fit lavender suit which had multicolor embroidery in the neck area. She paired it with white palazzo with lace details and chand bali.
White gota work lehenga
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looks like a dream in the gorgeous white lehenga with golden work on it. She paired it with a net dupatta and stone design jewellery.
Green kurta skirt set
Nimrit looks stunning in the beautiful green long kurta and skirt with golden gota work on it. It has golden foil prints and she accessorized the look with golden jewellery.
