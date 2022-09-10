Rubina Dilaik can be called as the reigning diva of the entertainment industry, owing to her fashionable looks and her strong personality. Rubina started her career with Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is presently winning hearts with her performances in Television's popular reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Rubina enjoys a massive fan following on social media, owing to her fashion sense and style statement. Here are some stunner looks of the actress in pantsuit looks.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 contestant looks gorgeous in the maroon pantsuit with a silver floral foil print all over it. She paired it with a silver choker and silver footwears.
The actress looks fashionable in a lavender long blazer and flared pants. She paired it with a shirt and a crop top.
Rubina Dilaik looks fashionable in the maroon leather pantsuit, which she has paired with a black crop top.
Bigg Boss 14 winner has the perfect look for a Sunday brunch as she sported a bright yellow designer pantsuit and paired it with red necklace as well as white sneakers.
Rubina Dilaik looks fashionable in a red pantsuit and her hair is tied up. She sported a floral top and golden earrings for the look.
