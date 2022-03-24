5 lesser known facts about RRR star Jr NTR

1 / 5

Facts about Jr NTR

Jr NTR is undoubtedly an outstanding actor in Telugu cinema. Blessed with the features of the late NT Rama Rao, Jr. NTR carries his legacy with pride. Jr. NTR’s dedication towards cinema and sheer allegiance to deliver his best with every new venture is applauded by everyone. His remarkable performance over the years gave him the title Young Tiger of Tollywood. In his journey of entertaining the audience, he delivered massive blockbuster hits like Aadi(2002,) Simhadri(2003,) Temper(2015,)and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava(2018) and now RRR. Jr NTR is playing now playing the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the upcoming film RRR and will share screen space with Ram Charan. The film is said to bring out the different avatar of the actor and fans are really pumped up to witness him on the big screen. As RRR awaits the release after the long postponement and a lot of anticipation, here are 5 interesting facts about the actor which you should know if you are a die-hard fan.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani