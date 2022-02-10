5 lesser known facts about Valimai star Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a well-established actor in the South Indian film Industry. He has been in the industry for over three decades and has marked his presence in the industry. He acted in several roles and has bagged audiences love and admiration with his mesmerizing looks and astonishing acting skills. While the actor has a massive fan base in all of the South Indian states, Tamil Nadu’s audience’s love for the actor and his movies is unmatched.
Ajith is one of Kollywood’s biggest Superstar and has a very loyal fan following all over India. The Valimai actor is famous for his down to earth attitude and his humility besides his acting prowess. Ajith does not like to display his fame and popularity and instead chooses to be as normal as possible. Well, here are a few lesser known facts about Ajith, take a look:
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Ajith is an avid photographer and loves to click photos and collect cameras. Ajith has even done photo shoots of Shruti Haasan and niece, Shamili who is also a child actor.
Ajith loves to collect miniature helmets, rare coins and stamps.
Photo Credit : pinkvilla
Ajith loves to read books and has a very big collection of books at his home. His favourite book is Living With The Himalayan Masters, which was a gift from Superstar Rajinikanth.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ajith is not a huge fan of gold and jewellery which is why he is never seen wearing any jewellery. The only jewellery he wears is the ring which was gifted by his wife Shalini.