5 Looks of ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vidhi Pandya from the show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

Vidhi Pandya from the show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

Vidhi Pandya rose to fame with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She has also been part of shows including Tum Aise Hi Rehna and Balika Vadhu, where she played the role of Nidhi Anand. He acting skills were appreciated for her role of Imlie in the popular daily soap Udaan. The actress is presently playing the role of Nandini in the show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye opposite Vijayendra Kumeria. This is a picture of the actress from a sequence where she is seen at a wedding function, where Vijayendra is also present.

Photo Credit : Vidhi Pandya instagram