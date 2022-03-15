5 Looks of ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vidhi Pandya from the show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

Vidhi Pandya rose to fame with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She has also been part of shows including Tum Aise Hi Rehna and Balika Vadhu, where she played the role of Nidhi Anand. He acting skills were appreciated for her role of Imlie in the popular daily soap Udaan. The actress is presently playing the role of Nandini in the show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye opposite Vijayendra Kumeria. This is a picture of the actress from a sequence where she is seen at a wedding function, where Vijayendra is also present.
Photo Credit : Vidhi Pandya instagram
In the picture, she looks beautiful. Vidhi plays the role of a girl from a small town with big dreams to become a television writer.
This was from the shoot of the scene where Nandini and Armaan are already married.
This is a picture from the promotions of the show in Delhi. Vidhi is seen in a traditional printed attire and Vijayendra is seen in a stylish jacket.
Vidhi is seen in a white netted saree with golden work all over it. She has worn a beautiful pink blouse and traditional jewellery in the picture.