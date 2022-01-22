5 looks of Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15 which prove she's the cutest in all contestants

Published on Jan 22, 2022
   
    Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular contestants of the Bigg Boss 15 house. She is highly appreciated for her strong personality and fair game. Apart from being a genuine person, she is also appreciated for her adorable looks. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and in the Bigg Boss house, her fans love to see her cutest self. Here is a picture of the actress in floral beachy attire with a bright smile on her face.

    In the picture, the actress is looked very beautiful in the white dress and two side buns as hairstyle. Her makeup is perfect and her smile is truly beautiful.

    In the picture, Tejasswi has a little annoyed expression as she munches while sitting in the garden area.

    In the picture, the actress has won our hearts with her childlike laugh. She is looking beautiful in a black printed dress but it's her laugh that takes the cake.

    In the picture, the Swaragini actress is looking spectacular in purple dress. As she gazes away, lost in her thoughts, we are swooned by her beauty.

