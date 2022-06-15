5 lovey-dovey PHOTOS of Nazriya Nazimi and Fahadh Faasil

1 / 6

Cute couple Nazriya Nazimi and Fahadh Faasil

The talented couple, Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are both on the top of their game professionally. While Fahadh Faasil's last release Vikram, with Kamal Haasan in the lead, is roaring at the box office, Nazriya Nazim also delivered an impressive performance alongside Nani in the romantic drama, Ante Sundaraniki. The duo played on-screen husband and wife in director Anjali Menon's 2014 flick, Bangalore Days. This is when Fahadh Faasil fell in love with his future wife. He revealed once that he asked Nazriya to marry him with a handwritten letter and slipped a ring along. Despite a major age gap and after some persuasion, the couple got engaged on 20th January 2014 and exchanged wedding vows on 21st August 2014. Over time, these two have given us couple goals on many occasions. On this note, let us take a look at some cute pictures of the two.

Photo Credit : Nazriya Nazimi Instagram