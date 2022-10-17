Chiranjeevi Sarja with wife Meghana Raj Sarja

Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja left a huge void in the Kannada film industry when he passed away last year after suffering a massive heart attack. He is survived by his better half Meghana Raj Sarja and son Raayan Raj Sarja. The lovebirds tied the knot in May 2018 after dating each other for around 10 years. These two were good friends for a long time before they fell in love. Remembering her late husband on his 42nd birth anniversary today, Meghana Raj Sarja shared a throwback picture from their wedding celebrations on her Instagram handle along with the caption, “Happy birthday my happiness! No matter what, no matter who… not one … not two… the reason I smile Is only for you… my dearest husband CHIRU…. I LOVE YOU! #ChiranjeeviSarja." On this note, let us check out some picture-perfect moments of the lovely couple.