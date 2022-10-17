Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja left a huge void in the Kannada film industry when he passed away last year after suffering a massive heart attack. He is survived by his better half Meghana Raj Sarja and son Raayan Raj Sarja. The lovebirds tied the knot in May 2018 after dating each other for around 10 years. These two were good friends for a long time before they fell in love.
Remembering her late husband on his 42nd birth anniversary today, Meghana Raj Sarja shared a throwback picture from their wedding celebrations on her Instagram handle along with the caption, “Happy birthday my happiness! No matter what, no matter who… not one … not two… the reason I smile Is only for you… my dearest husband CHIRU…. I LOVE YOU! #ChiranjeeviSarja."
On this note, let us check out some picture-perfect moments of the lovely couple.
On Chiranjeevi Sarja's 42nd birth anniversary today, the actress treated us with an old picture from their wedding ceremony.
Remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana Raj Sarja shared his adorable picture with her late hubby.
Christmas Album
The actress dropped this lovely picture with Chiranjeevi Sarja during Christmas 2019. Didn't they make for a picture-perfect couple?
She wished her late husband on Friendship Day in 2021 with this throwback picture of them twinning in black.
Back in 2021, Meghana Raj Sarja posted a mirror selfie with the late Chiranjeevi Sarja to wish him on his birth anniversary.
PHOTOS: 6 times NMIXX’s talented vocalist and birt...
Drishyam 2 Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriy...
Candidate Crush: A look back at Khloe Kardashian's...
Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap’s Diwali bash: T...