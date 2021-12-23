5 Moments when Bigg Boss 15 contestants could not control their tears

    Shamita cry

    The Bigg Boss 15 house is full of action and drama. Every week, the contestants who are in the house for a long time are often seen losing control, getting emotional. The situations and bond make and break in the house which often leave the contestants disappointed. Here are a few moments in the house when the contestants could not control their tears. For instance, Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat suddenly left the Bigg Boss house due to health issues and did not come back. The actress was heartbroken and was seen crying on hearing the news from Salman Khan.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

    Pratik Sehajpal cries

    In one of the episodes, Pratik was seen fighting with Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi was seen accusing him of touching girls inappropriately. Pratik was seen very hurt as tears rolled down his eyes.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

    Jay Bhanushali cries

    In the special episode when the housemates received gifts from their families, Miesha had given Jai Bhanushali a gift from home. He was seen getting emotional as he saw the blanket with the baby suit of his daughter Tara. Tejasswi Prakash was seen getting teary-eyed after her fight with Karan Kundrra as he questioned her loyalties. He also said that she was showing tears for the camera.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

    tejasswi cries

    Tejasswi Prakash was seen getting teary-eyed after her fight with Karan Kundrra as he questioned her loyalties. He also said that she was showing tears for the camera.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

    Karan cries

    Karan Kundrra was seen recently getting emotional on the show when Tejasswi questioned his love and affection for her. He felt betrayed and was seen crying as Nishant consoled him for the same

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram