Kamal Haasan's noteworthy looks

It might be difficult to believe but the versatile actor Kamal Haasan has turned 68 today. During his career spanning several decades, the superstar has delivered some memorable blockbusters like Chachi 420, Indian, Vishwaroopam, Dashavtar, and Sadma, to name just a few. Apart from his acting prowess, he has also left the fans awestruck many times with his unique sense of style. From his choice of outfits to his impressive mustache or his powerful body language, everything about his appearance screams class. It can be a three-piece suit, a stylish kurta pajama, or a denim with T-shirt, Kamal Haasan can simply rock any look with his unmatched charm. This brings us to our topic of the day. Today, we will be taking a look at some of Kamal Haasan's most noteworthy attires over the years. Let's check out his classy ensembles in detail one by one.