5 PHOTOS of Kalyani Priyadarshan looks that are a perfect mix of modern & classic

1 / 6

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s trendsetting attires

The upcoming fashionista of Mollywood, Kalyani Priyadarshan is slowly proving her worth as a trendsetter with her style. The Hridayam actress has a very fresh take on fashion, that compiles a modern outlook with a classic approach. We have previously discussed her stunning looks in beautiful sarees. Today, on her birthday, we will take a closer look at the star’s overall fashion game, which has the fashion mongers smitten. When one tries to understand the core of her dress sense, one thing which comes to notice is her uncomplicated styling. She knows how to rock an ensemble without a lot of accessories and makeup. Her natural vibrance is enough to make anyone drool over her attires. With her enchanting looks, the star is rapidly establishing her status as a fashionista. Let us see some of the looks opted by Kalyani Priyadarshan over the years.

Photo Credit : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram