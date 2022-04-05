5 PHOTOS of Kalyani Priyadarshan looks that are a perfect mix of modern & classic

    Kalyani Priyadarshan’s trendsetting attires

    Kalyani Priyadarshan’s trendsetting attires

    The upcoming fashionista of Mollywood, Kalyani Priyadarshan is slowly proving her worth as a trendsetter with her style. The Hridayam actress has a very fresh take on fashion, that compiles a modern outlook with a classic approach. We have previously discussed her stunning looks in beautiful sarees. Today, on her birthday, we will take a closer look at the star’s overall fashion game, which has the fashion mongers smitten. When one tries to understand the core of her dress sense, one thing which comes to notice is her uncomplicated styling. She knows how to rock an ensemble without a lot of accessories and makeup. Her natural vibrance is enough to make anyone drool over her attires. With her enchanting looks, the star is rapidly establishing her status as a fashionista. Let us see some of the looks opted by Kalyani Priyadarshan over the years.

    Photo Credit : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

    Aye aye captain

    The star is taking control of this yacht in his printed dress and matching headband.

    Photo Credit : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

    Brunch done right

    Kalyani Priyadarshan is enjoying a lovely brunch in this breezy top and ripped denim.

    Photo Credit : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

    The Denim dress

    The Haridayam actress looks absolutely mesmerizing in this blue denim dress.

    Photo Credit : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

    The semi-formal look

    She looks radiant in this semi-formal look with a light pink shirt and denim.

    Photo Credit : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

    The tourist look

    Check out this all-black winter look, where Kalyani Priyadarshan has paired a black overcoat with black denim.

    Photo Credit : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram