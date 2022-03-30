5 PHOTOS of Nithiin being a complete family man

1 / 6

Nithiin a complete family man

Tollywood sensation Nithiin has turned 39 years old today and marking his special day, the actor's better half showered him with love and affection. Taking to social media she penned an emotional note for her beau. Nithiin tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri on 16 July 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding was a beautiful affair and in just a short while, they have managed to provide the fans with major couple goals. When you go through the Macherla Niyojakavargam actor's social media account, you can see some momentous photos of the star with his loved ones. From his wedding pics to some throwback stills with his mother and father, Nithiin's internet handle is overflowing with such amazing memories. On his birthday, we bring to you some noteworthy photographs of the actor with his loved ones.

Photo Credit : Nithiin Instagram