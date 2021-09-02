5 photos of Nivetha Thomas to prove she is a natural beauty

1 / 5

Ode of Simplicity

Nivetha Thomas is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry, who is known for impeccable performances in films like Ninnu Kori, Gentleman and Darbar. She also made a name for herself as a versatile actress, who can pull off any role with elan and credibility. Being an avid social media user, she often takes to the internet to share snippets of her personal and professional life. Nivetha is currently working on another project along with Regina Cassandra, which is the official Telugu remake of the South Korean action-comedy movie Midnight Runners. This movie is directed by Sudheer Varma who is known for his movies Swamy Ra Ra (2013) and Ranarangam (2019.) Nivetha's Instagram is all about beautiful photos that reflect her real personality. The actress has always left many inspired and has shown the true meaning of self-love and natural beauty. She is one such actress, who flaunts her bare skin and uses minimal makeup, which sets major goals. Nivetha is an ode of simplicity and natural beauty and these photos are proof of so. Read ahead to see:

Photo Credit : Nivetha Thomas