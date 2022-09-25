The father and daughter duo Mahesh Babu and Sitara constantly manage to stay in the limelight. Today, on the occasion of Daughter's Day, the superstar took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Sitara. These two can be seen enjoying a fun conversation in the photo captioned, "Brightening up my world always...Happy Daughter's Day my little one! @sitaraghattamaneni."
Meanwhile, Namrata Shirodkar also wished her daughter with the following words, "I'm glad there's you to laugh with me... and to show me what's special in everything life brings...Happy Daughter's Day my shining star @sitaraghattamaneni."
For the unaware, the little munchkin recently made her television debut as she graced an episode of Dance India Dance with dad Mahesh Babu. These two were adored by the viewers are they addressed the contestants. She also shared screen space with her father in the Penny song of his movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
Mahesh Babu and Sitara proudly hoist the Tiranga during Independence Day 2022.
The father and daughter duo enjoy a candid conversation with each other during their family holiday in Paris.
Mahesh Babu and Sitara celebrated Christmas last year with Iron Man and some fun father-daughter time.
The father and daughter posing for a mirror selfie is all things cute.
These two look adorable as they pose for a goofy father-daughter selfie.
