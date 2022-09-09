Pooja Hegde is not only an A-list celebrity but also a sensation on social media. The Radhe Shyam actress knows how to stay on top of the current internet trend, and right now monochrome pictures are a huge part of the cybergame. Many stars have garnered attention with their dazzling monochrome pictures, and Pooja Hegde is not behind. When we take a look at her social media feed, we find that the Acharya actress has time and again aced the monochrome game.
Apart from her Instagram posts, fans are also eagerly waiting to see the diva on the big screens yet again. She has an exciting lineup including SSMB28 along with superstar Mahesh Babu and Jana Gana Mana opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She also has two Bollywood projects- Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. Now, let us check out some stunning monochrome stills of Pooja Hegde.
The Beast star looks smoldering in his monochrome picture, donning a white tank top and open tresses.
The actress shares a sneak peek into her pool time in Mumbai.
Pooja Hegde gives out vintage vibes in this floral dress, and a big hat.
The stunner is all smiles as she poses in a printed dress, with open hair.
