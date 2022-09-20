Pooja Hegde is strengthening her fashion game with every passing day. From her Instagram feed, her red carpet looks to her athleisure, all the looks of the stunner are full of class. The Beast actress knows how to carry any outfit with grace. Over and above this, her accessories, her footwear and her makeup and hair are always on point. Another thing adding to her perfect appearance is her radiant skin.
We have discussed various looks of the Acharya star in the past, and today, we will be putting another particular set of attires of the actress under the microscope. As we scroll down her social media account, we find that Pooja Hegde has a special fondness for the colour yellow. On occasions more than one, she has nailed a look in beautiful yellow ensembles. On this note, let us check out her enchanting outfits one by one.
Pooja Hegde looks ravishing in his yellow salwar kameez with mirror work. Her jhumkas and light makeup add to the charm.
The Beast actress is all smiles as she poses in a yellow short dress paired with white sneakers and black shades.
Pooja Hegde enjoys some yummy food in the comfort of her home as he dons a yellow top and denim shorts.
The diva flaunts her love for lehenga in this mesmerising outfit with statement earrings and minimal makeup.
Her looks in this tube dress with wavy tresses and minimum accessories is a show stealer.
