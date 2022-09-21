Ram Charan does not need any introduction. The actor has created a loyal fanbase for himself over the years, and his last release, RRR has definitely added to his stardom. The Acharya star also leaves the fans captivated with his suave choices of clothes every time he steps out.
When we take a keen look at his closet, we find that Ram Charan has a specific sense of style, unlike anyone else. The Magadheera star knows the art of carrying every look with swagger. It may be casual, ethnic, formal or semi-formal he looks charming in every attire.
When we dug a little deeper, we found that Ram Charan has a special room in his wardrobe for the color black and his social media is flooding with his impressive looks in black. Today, we will be checking out some noteworthy ensembles of the star in this shade.
The RRR actor looks dapper in a black high-neck T-shirt with gelled hair and groovy shades.
He made heads turn in a black kurta pajama as he participated in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with our Bravehearts.
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan make for a handsome duo as they pose together twinning in black.
Ram Charan looks handsome as he poses with his mother in a black overcoat with a silk kurta underneath.
This selfie of the Acharya actor in a black shirt is all things class.
