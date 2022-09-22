Sobhita Dhulipala making for a captivating sight as Vanathi

Sobhita Dhulipala will be essaying the role of Vanathi in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. The makers shared many glimpses of the star's character from the historical drama, and her royal look in the movie has garnered a lot of attention from the masses. She is being hailed not only for her queen-like personality, but also for marking a strong presence amid a star-studded cast with bigwigs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, along with Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, to name a few. Her latest avatar in beautiful sarees and heavy gold jewellery has been making the right noise among the fans. On this note, we will be decoding her various looks as Vanathi, one attire at a time.