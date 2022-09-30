Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon can be seen sitting together on the ground as they shot for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
Varun Dhawan looked dapper as ever as he wore a red jacket, while Kriti kept it casual in a black graphic print sweatshirt as they posed for the camera.
Kriti Sanon wore a white crop top and paired it with white sweatpants. Whereas Varun Dhawan twinned with Kriti as he sported a white round-neck long sleeves T-shirt and red sweatpants.
Varun Dhawan was dressed in a mustard colour shirt and cargo pants. While Kriti Sanon wore a pink high-slit dress as they shot for a special song for Bhediya.
Kriti Sanon wore a black ribbed bodycon dress, While Varun Dhawan sported a grunge look in a grey jacket and denim jeans as they promoted Bhediya.
5 Fashionable looks of Bigg Boss 16 rumoured conte...
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Samantha: 6 actr...
Check out photos of Pranitha Subhash with her litt...
PHOTO: Song Joong Ki, DKZ’ Jaechan, SNSD’s Yuri an...