Varun Tej flaunting his toned biceps

Over the years we have come across several impressive examples of massive transformation. Varun Tej's look for his sports drama Ghani is a perfect sample of the same. The young star went through a complete physical makeover to play a kickboxer in the film. Apart from those toned abs, his bulky biceps also garnered a lot of attention from movie buffs. The F3 star also shared a few sneak peeks of his new physique on his Instagram handle. His stills flaunting his latest makeover have left the fans dumbstruck. Apart from his professional life, Varun Tej was also speculated to tie the knot with her rumored girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi. However, the actress cleared the air on the subject, saying that her being in a live-in relationship is the weirdest rumor she has ever come across. On this note, let us take a look at some photographs of Varun Tej showing off that picture-perfect body.