5 photos that prove Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth's unbreakable bond

It's no secret that Prince Harry's relationship with the rest of the Royal Family has worsened in the previous 18 months, after his withdrawal from frontline royal life with his wife Meghan Markle. However, the duke has constantly praised his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the two are believed to be in contact despite the current upheaval in the royal family. Below we have 5 pictures which prove that Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth have an unbreakable bond.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The duo were seen waving together at photographers.
Harry and the queen were photographed attending the RHS Chelsea Fowler show together again in May 2015.
Harry gave his grandmother a sweet kiss on the cheek during the event.
Harry and his grandmother were pictured smiling at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston’s wedding in May 2019.
This childhood picture of Prince Harry with young Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana has us all nostalgic.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app