5 photos that prove Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth's unbreakable bond

Published on Apr 28, 2022 02:50 AM IST   |  985
   
    Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth

    It's no secret that Prince Harry's relationship with the rest of the Royal Family has worsened in the previous 18 months, after his withdrawal from frontline royal life with his wife Meghan Markle. However, the duke has constantly praised his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the two are believed to be in contact despite the current upheaval in the royal family. Below we have 5 pictures which prove that Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth have an unbreakable bond.

    Waving

    The duo were seen waving together at photographers.

    Better Together

    Harry and the queen were photographed attending the RHS Chelsea Fowler show together again in May 2015.

    Love

    Harry gave his grandmother a sweet kiss on the cheek during the event.

    Happy Times

    Harry and his grandmother were pictured smiling at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston’s wedding in May 2019.

    Nostalgic

    This childhood picture of Prince Harry with young Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana has us all nostalgic.

