5 PHOTOS that show Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth takes her fitness regime very seriously

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shells out fitness motivation.

Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa has made her own identity over the years in both the entertainment and fitness industry. This woman of substance dons many caps, she is a film director, playback singer, and a partner in a leading yoga studio, Diva Yoga. The filmmaker is a fitness enthusiast herself and shares numerous posts from her workout sessions. Fans love to get motivated by her pictures. Not many know that as a child, their mother Latha Rajnikanth gave Aishwaryaa and her sister Soundarya the option to choose a sport and a musical instrument each and Aishwarya chose Table Tennis and Veena. She has been in the news lately due to her split with star Dhanush after almost 18 years of marital bliss. Also, she was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 yet again and had to be hospitalized to recover. As we pray for her speedy recovery, let us see some of her most inspiring gym posts.

Photo Credit : Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram