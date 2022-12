Nikki Tamboli's unique sarees collection

Popular actress Nikki Tamboli is among the most well-known celebrities in the entertainment fraternity. The actress rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Before Bigg Boss 14, Nikki had appeared in the Tamil film titled, 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Nikki starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Along with her talent, her impeccable sartorial choices have also been the talk of the town. Nikki never fails to experiment with her outfits and aces her look in whatever she dons. She has a special corner for sarees in her heart and has a quirky collection of six yards. Let's look at times when Nikki flaunted her love for unique sarees and bowled fans with her fashion.