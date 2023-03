5 PICS of Palak Tiwari that prove she is a casual stunner

Palak Tiwari, the name that holds credit for flaunting jaw-dropping looks and making everyone drool! With evolving fashion trends, Palak has managed to be a step ahead and has never been afraid to experiment with quirky and stunning outfits. At the age of 23, Palak grabbed the immense limelight owing to her stunning sartorial choices and sheer beauty. Though her beauty grabs eyeballs, the charm she carries everywhere is just commendable and unbeatable. Her social media pictures and videos go viral within the blink of an eye. There have been several times when the actress proved that she can slay in any outfit be it heavily embellished lehengas or casual attires. Here are 5 times when Palak Tiwari proved she is a casual stunner.