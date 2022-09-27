Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful picture of husband Saif Ali Khan posing with his sons-Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan. The actor is surely looking cool.
The picture was shared on her birthday. In the photo, Sara is trying to give some food to father Saif. She is very small and looks adorable.
Saif Ali Khan loves to spend his vacation at Pataudi house. The actress shares a lot of pictures of Taimur and Saif working in the field.
Saif Ali Khan is very close to his children and especially with little Jeh. He was born last year in 2021.
Kareena shared the picture on her Instagram showing the rich bond not only between father-son but also between brothers.
