Trisha flaunts her love for the six yards

One can argue that a desi beauty looks her best in a saree. Our South divas also flaunt their love for the six yads time and again, giving us cues on how to nail a look in a saree. One such actress is Trisha. Although the stunner knows how to carry any attire with utmost grace, she kept the fashion police on their toes with her saree looks during the promotions of her latest release, Ponniyin Selvan-I. From a white chikankari saree to a black chanderi saree, Trisha left the fashion mongers dumbstruck with her splendid looks. When we take a look at her Instagram feed, we find some other beautiful ensembles in a saree which are pure fashion goals. Now, let us decode some of Trisha's best saree looks over time.