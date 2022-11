Pictures of Charu Asopa with daughter Ziana

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has become the talk of the town for the past few months now. The couple got married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen in 2019, but the marriage has always been rocky. The couple has faced numerous ups and downs, and not they have decided to go separate ways. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in 2021 and Charu has found her happiness in her daughter, Ziana. The actress is very active of social media and often shares pictures with her little one.