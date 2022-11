Rishab Shetty with his family

Rishab Shetty is at the top of his professional game at the moment with his latest release, Kantara. Apart from being a successful actor and filmmaker, he is also a complete family man. The Sandalwood star tied the knot with his better half Pragathi Shetty, a fashion designer and celebrity stylist on 9th February 2017. Two years into their wedding, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy and named him Ranvit, and in 2022, these two once again embraced parenthood as they were blessed with daughter Raadya. Being a fan of Rakshit Shetty, Pragati Shetty went to see his movie Ricky, and as luck would have it, the cast of the movie was also present in the same theatre. The actors interacted with Pragati Shetty, and it was during this interaction that Rishab Shetty felt that Pragati reminded him of someone he knew, and the rest is history.