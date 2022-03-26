5 pictures of Debina Bonnerjee flaunting her pregnancy glow

Debina Bonnerjee has been part of the TV and film industry for a long time now. She started her career with the show Mayavi, but she came into limelight with her show Ramayan. In the show, she played the role of Sita and Gurmeet Choudhary played the role of Ram. The duo felt a connection while doing the show and after dating for years, the couple got married in 2011. Debina had recently shared her biggest happiness as being pregnant. She often shares pictures of her pregnancy phase and one cannot miss her amazing glow. Here are 5 pictures of the -mommy-to-be which prove out point.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
In the given picture, the actress sported a black short dress and she is twinning with hubby Gurmeet Choudhary. She looked beautiful with her open hair and simple look.
Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee instagram
This is their Valentine's Day post as the couple sported white attires. She wore a white dress and her face was glowing with happiness.
In the picture, she has worn a green dress and posed happily. She captioned, “A night full of blessings with all my loved ones.”
In the picture, she looks beautiful as she enjoys sunlight on her balcony. She captioned, “The woman that I was yesterday introduced me to the woman that I am today which made me really excited to meet the woman that I would be tomorrow. Happy woman’s day everyone.”
The actress looks spectacular in the red traditional wear for her baby shower. She captioned, “Saadh” or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves ..”