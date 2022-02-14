5 romantic Valentine's Day posts by popular TV actors

1 / 5

Shraddha Arya

Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year on 14th February, and on this day, lovers express love for their partners. Television stars also take part in this celebration and share pictures with their partners on this special day. This year is very special as numerous celebrities got married in the last few months and they will be celebrating this day for the first time after marriage. Here are some posts by TV stars on Valentine’s Day. The actress shared the post with her husband. She looks gorgeous in a pink off-shoulder bodycon dress. She captioned, “Only Love”.

Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya Instagram