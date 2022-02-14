5 romantic Valentine's Day posts by popular TV actors

Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year on 14th February, and on this day, lovers express love for their partners. Television stars also take part in this celebration and share pictures with their partners on this special day. This year is very special as numerous celebrities got married in the last few months and they will be celebrating this day for the first time after marriage. Here are some posts by TV stars on Valentine’s Day. The actress shared the post with her husband. She looks gorgeous in a pink off-shoulder bodycon dress. She captioned, “Only Love”.
Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress shared gorgeous pictures of herself and her hubby on social media. They looked stunning in white attires as they gave some striking poses.
Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actor shared some heart-melting pictures with his wife Aishwarya Sharma. He captioned, “Happy Valentine’s Day my ball of energy!! @aisharma812 Stay happy and keep laughing”
Photo Credit : Neil Bhat instagram
Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana shared a lovely picture with Asim Riaz as they are lost in each other’s eyes.
Photo Credit : Himanshi Khurana instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner shared a picture from her beach vacation with hubby Abhinav Shukla as she dropped some hearts in the captions.
Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram