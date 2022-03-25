5 Shirtless PHOTOS of Sundeep Kishan that are too hot to handle

1 / 6

Sundeep Kishan's shirtless PICS

As the world was dealing with a pandemic, Sundeep Kishan underwent a massive physical transformation during the lockdown. The actor dropped around 12 kg by sweating it out in the gym. He did rigorous training for months to achieve those drool-worthy washboard abs. Fans of Sundeep Kishan cannot get over how dapper the star looks now. With that rugged beard and handsome features, the actor can woo anybody with his charm. For those of you who do not know, he trained under noted fitness instructor, Kuldep Sethi who is credited for helping actors like Ram Charan, Raashii Khanna, Varun Tej and Vijay Deverakonda to achieve their perfect physique. In the last couple of months, Sundeep Kishan has shared many shirtless pictures of himself, which took social media by storm. His fans are absolutely smitten by the actor's chiseled body. We bring to you some of the star's sizzling pics.

Photo Credit : Sundeep Kishan Instagram