5 sweet moments of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mohit Malik with wife Addite

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are among the most popular actors of the telly world. They met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and soon, became friends. Just a few months into the friendship, the two realised they liked each other. However, both of them were hesitant to express their feelings. It was Mohit who finally gathered the courage to say it out and proposed marriage to Aditi. An interesting fact about their proposal was that he proposed to Addite on 1st April, which made her think that he was playing pranks on her, but when he asked her again on next day, then she realized that he was serious. The couple has been going strong over the years and their romantic chemistry is quite visible all over their social media. Here are a few pics of their mushy moments.
Photo Credit : Mohit Malik instagram
The couple looks stunning together as spend time together and engage in fun conversations. Addite looks lovely in a white dress and Mohit has sported a white shirt with blue denims.
Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are seen enjoying some alone time after Mohit Malik returned from Cape Town, from the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
The couple is seen spending time with their little one at the beach. The duo was blessed with a baby boy, Ekbir last year.
Mohit Malik is surely an ideal husband as he hugs his wife Addite adorably at a part bench as they celebrated the valentines week. He wrote in captions, “Rising in love with you @additemalik happy valentines week.”
In the adorable pic, Mohit is seen lovingly kissing his beautiful wife. He wrote, “I fall in love with you all over again every single day! I fall in love with your strength, with your care, with all that you do, with all that you are, with the love you give, there is room only for more love to reciprocate! That's our magic My Adi!!!”