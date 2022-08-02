5 sweet moments of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mohit Malik with wife Addite

1 / 6

Moments of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mohit Malik with wife Addite

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are among the most popular actors of the telly world. They met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and soon, became friends. Just a few months into the friendship, the two realised they liked each other. However, both of them were hesitant to express their feelings. It was Mohit who finally gathered the courage to say it out and proposed marriage to Aditi. An interesting fact about their proposal was that he proposed to Addite on 1st April, which made her think that he was playing pranks on her, but when he asked her again on next day, then she realized that he was serious. The couple has been going strong over the years and their romantic chemistry is quite visible all over their social media. Here are a few pics of their mushy moments.

Photo Credit : Mohit Malik instagram