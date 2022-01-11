5 Things about Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Back in 2015, when Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan hit the theatres, the one thing that everyone loved was Munni. At that time, the 7-year-old kid stole everyone's hearts. Harshaali became widely famous after the movie came out. And recently, Harshaali Malhotra was honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award. Here's a look at some of the interesting things about Harshaali Malhotra that you shouldn't miss out on.
Photo Credit : Harshaali Malhotra's Instagram
Harshaali went through a rigorous casting procedure for the role of Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Kabir Khan auditioned over 5000 girls before he finally selected Harshaali for Munni's role.
The adorable Harshaali Malhotra won millions of hearts with her depiction as Munni. The young actress was the cynosure of everyone's eyes at the debut of the movie where she played the character of a mute girl. However, producer Kabir Khan once revealed that Harshaali is the most talkative kid he has ever met.
The actress has also worked in popular daily soaps such as Jodha Akbar, Qubool Hai, Laut Aao Trisha. She has also featured in a few commercial advertisements. She even worked as a child model when she was just 21 months old.
If reports are to be true Harshaali's debut film was supposed to be Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. She had a very small part to play in the film but then Bajrangi Bhaijaan happened and his mother chose to let go of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.
Harshaali Malhotra studies at Seven Square Academy in Mumbai. It was clearly after Laut Aao Trisha show on Life OK that she rose to fame and the role in the movie was offered to her. She is scholastically an intelligent student and aspires to become an actress and work in films.