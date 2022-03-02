5 times Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey gave fitness goals at 47

Sudhanshu Pandey has been winning the hearts of the audience with his stellar performance in the show Anupamaa. The actor is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on social media. He also shares reels on Instagram with the cast of Anupamaa, including Madalsa Sharma, Anagh, and other actors. The actor is very popular for his keen interest in fitness and health. At the age of 47, he is among the fittest actors in the industry.
Photo Credit : Sudhanshu Pandey instagram
In the picture, he can be seen sporting a sleeveless hoodie as he flaunts his toned muscles. He captioned, “When things are difficult, smile by faith. Don’t wait until you feel better. Joel Osteen #smile #love #live JAI MAHAKAAL”
He has captured the bare upper half of his body as he displays his perfect physique. He captioned, "Be gentle with yourself, learn to love yourself, to forgive yourself, for only as we have the right attitude toward ourselves can we have the right attitude toward others." -Wilfred Peterson #selflove #respect #motivation”
In the picture, he is seen in the gym with his son as he captioned, ‘“A small boy becomes a big man through influence of a big man who cares about the small boy.” #father #son #gympartners #fitnessmotivation"
One cannot deny, the dashing looks of Sudhanshu Pandey in the formal suit. He captioned, “HERE’S VANRAJ SHAH STRAIGHT FROM THE SETS OF #anupamaa ON THE LAST DAY OF THE SHOOT FOR THE YEAR 2021 WISHING ALL OF YOU A GREAT BLESSED FANTASTIC HEALTHY HAPPY AND EVOLVED NEW YEAR 2022 .. JUST A FEW HOURS LEFT GUYS ENJOY CELEBRATE THE YEAR GONE BY BECAUSE IT TAUGHT US A LESSON IN SURVIVAL N LET US WELCOME NEW YEAR WITH A NEW US HAPPY NEW YEAR”
In the post, he is looking dapper in a black shirt as he flexes his muscles and flaunts the nerves that are visible on his hand. He captioned, “KISKAA RASTA DEKHE AYE DIL AYE SAUDAAYIMEELON HAI KHAAMOSHI BARSON HAI TANHAAYI Not my mood but just a beautiful song #song #life #glasses #style”.