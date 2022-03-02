5 times Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey gave fitness goals at 47

1 / 6

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey has been winning the hearts of the audience with his stellar performance in the show Anupamaa. The actor is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on social media. He also shares reels on Instagram with the cast of Anupamaa, including Madalsa Sharma, Anagh, and other actors. The actor is very popular for his keen interest in fitness and health. At the age of 47, he is among the fittest actors in the industry.

Photo Credit : Sudhanshu Pandey instagram