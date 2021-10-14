5 times Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly expressed love for her furry friends

1 / 5

Missing set and Gabbar

Rupali Ganguly is among the most loved and appreciated actress in the television industry. She rose to fame with her comical role in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she played the role of Monisha. Presently she is playing the role of a middle-class woman, Anupama, who is struggling to make her individual identity. Apart from her reel life, she is a very positive and full of life person. She is an avid dog lover and often shares posts with her furry friends. In the picture she is seen in the sets of her show as she pets a dog.

Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram