5 times Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly expressed love for her furry friends

Rupali Ganguly is among the most loved and appreciated actress in the television industry. She rose to fame with her comical role in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she played the role of Monisha. Presently she is playing the role of a middle-class woman, Anupama, who is struggling to make her individual identity. Apart from her reel life, she is a very positive and full of life person. She is an avid dog lover and often shares posts with her furry friends. In the picture she is seen in the sets of her show as she pets a dog.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram
In the post she is seen dressed for the shoot as she gets clicked with her best roomie Gabbar. She shared, “My roomie on the sets Wherever I go , my Gabbar baby follows Happy Sunday Having a dog in ur life is a blessing....after all , Dog is God spelt backwards do take care of these voiceless innocents around u, ur home ... feed them, be kind to them and they will shower u immense unconditional love forever even if u can’t feed or take care of them,atleast be kind to them- don’t ever hurt them"
In the post she is seen enjoying the time on the sets with her two sweet and loving friends. She posted, “Surrounded by my angels and kissed by my Daaku while Coffee watches my back Good morning ji it’s mid week already.”
In the post Rupali Ganguly is seen doing dance practice as dogs are seen roaming around. She posted, “Basanti is doggie baby Gabbar ke saamne mat naachna!!!! Jab jab humare pair chalenge tab tab Gabbar tamasha dekhega we share the space with our furry friends on the sets of Anupamaa…Thank u @rajan.shahi.543 for creating this coexistence and respect for the voiceless innocents.”
She shares an adorable picture with her pet dog as she posted, “So a lot of you have been asking about Gabbar lately.. here are some pictures with the superstar of our set - Gabbar Anupamaa Shah First He took over my heart Then he took over my make up room My Gabbu Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 for letting these babies stay on set! Kehte hai na ki jaha inn bezubaano ka aashiwaad hota hai, wahan pe barkat zaroor hoti hai, truly said! THU THU THU”