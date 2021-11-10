5 times Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna served couple goals

Updated on Nov 10, 2021 09:52 PM IST   |  8.8K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    First meet

    First meet

    The companionship of Anupama and Anuj is getting a lot of appreciation from the fans of the show. The audience is liking the recent plot development where they are seen coming closer to each other.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Ethnic look

    Ethnic look

    The duo looks adorable in the picture as they had donned beautiful ethnic attires and looked lost in each other’s eyes.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Formal look

    Formal look

    When work calls, the duo is ready in the best formal looks. Anuj is looking dapper in a striped suit and Anupama is charming as ever in her green saree and braided hair.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

  • 4 / 5
    grey together

    grey together

    Anupama and Anuj are truly a vision as they were matching attires in grey shade.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Festive look

    Festive look

    Anupama and Anuj are in perfect attire for festivities as she had donned a blue and silver shimmery saree with pearl jewellery. Anuj is also looking gorgeous in pastel pink sherwani and maroon dhoti.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram