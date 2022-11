Arjun Bijlani, Neha and Ayaan twinned in white

Popular star Arjun Bijlani is one of the most talented and popular actors in the showbiz world. He has been in the industry for a long time now and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences. Over the years, Arjun has not only showcased his acting prowess but also hosted reality shows, did music videos, starred in web shows, and participated in reality shows. His impeccable fashion sense and great persona have also been the talk of the town for a while now. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami, and the duo has a son named Ayaan. The couple is one of the most romantic duos in the showbiz world and has kept the romance alive in the years even after so many years of marriage. Let's take a look at times when the Bijlanis twinned and gave us major family goals.