5 times Bigg Boss 15 contestant Abhijit Bichukale made other contestants lose their temper

Abhijit Bichukale had entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant. He was earlier seen in Bigg Boss Marathi. The politician calls himself the entertainer in the house and he is often seen joking around with the contestants. But numerous times he crosses the limit with his jokes, which leads to fights. Here are some moments when contestants got at loggerheads with him. The first one was when he entered the Bigg Boss house and claimed Umar Riaz’s bed. This lead to a fight between them.
Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram
Abhijit Bichukale and Shamita Shetty got into a major fight when he abused her and disrespected her on the weekend episode.
Rakhi Sawant was seen getting very pissed at him when he commented on her marriage and said that she had hired her husband for the show.
Devoleena was seen getting at loggerheads with him, when he asked her to kiss him during a task. She warned him to stay in his limits and shouted at him in anger.
Tejasswi Prakash was also seen getting angry at him for passing lewd comment at Devoleena and she confronted him as well as pushed him in rage.