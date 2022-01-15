5 Times Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash lost her temper in the house

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss15. The actress is quite popular in the show for standing her ground in the house and speaking her heart. Her love angle with Karan Kundrra is also liked by the audience. Swaragini fame has also lost her temper in the house for various reasons. The atmosphere in the house often makes one lose their cool. Here we have mentioned some moments when Tejasswi got at loggerheads with other contestants.
Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram
The actress was seen getting riled up when Abhijit Bichukale had misbehaved with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She got angry with him and pushed him in anger.
Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty are also seen at loggerheads in the house. But the former lost her calm during the recent captaincy task, when Shamita downgraded her. She fought with her and said that he wanted to get closer with her boyfriend.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are dating in the Bigg Boss 15 house, but they have been through many trials in the show. In the ticket to finale task, the duo got into a very bad fight and both insulted each other.
In the recent non-VIP task, the contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik were pitted against each other. They got into a fight and she had hit him to make him leave her cycle. She was seen crying later and said, “Aisi jeet tumhe hi Mubarak”.
Photo Credit : Pratik Sehajpal
In the upcoming episode, Tejasswi and Nishant Bhat will get into a fight as she says that he has no identity in the house. She also tells him to shut up in front of the house guest Gauahar Khan.