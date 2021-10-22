5 times Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash proved she is a true entertainer

Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame with her TV show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She has been a part of numerous shows since. The actress is very popular for her bubbly nature and excellent comic timing. We can see glimpses of that often in the Bigg Boss house these days. The actress amused everyone in the house when she declared that Bigg Boss was her baby and asked him to declare their love to the world.
Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram
In another incident, it was seen that Vishal Kotian and Tejasswi were pleading to Vishwasuntree to give her clothes. Vishal said that she smelled like Karan Kundrra in his clothes, and Tejasswi was seen making funny expressions behind him.
Once, Tejasswi got her luggage, the actress was seen getting very excited as she shared that she was getting ready for Bigg Boss. Jay Bhanushali also teased her that she might not have been so excited to go on date as she is for Bigg Boss.
After getting entry inside the house, she was seen becoming the love interest of both Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat. Jay says that she is fooling them as well as Bigg Boss and her love is not real. To this, she says that why can’t the world leave four lovers alone, leaving everyone in splits.
In the recent promo, it is seen that Tejasswi plans her wedding with Nishant Bhat inside the house. She, Nishant Bhat, and Karan Kundrra are seen doing comedy as they describe the actions of contestants at the wedding.