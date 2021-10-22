5 times Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash proved she is a true entertainer

1 / 5

Bigg Boss bae

Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame with her TV show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She has been a part of numerous shows since. The actress is very popular for her bubbly nature and excellent comic timing. We can see glimpses of that often in the Bigg Boss house these days. The actress amused everyone in the house when she declared that Bigg Boss was her baby and asked him to declare their love to the world.

Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram