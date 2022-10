Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia flaunting her statement earrings

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a popular name in the TV industry, who became a household name with the show Chhoti Sarrdaarni. She was appreciated in the show for her beauty and natural acting. The actress is presently seen as one of the contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss 16. She is among the most popular and one of the strongest contestants of the season. Nimrit is also appreciated for her fashion sense and styling. Her earrings are quite popular among her fans. Here are some of her statement earrings.